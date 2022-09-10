Yoon's approval rating recorded at 30.4 pct ahead of Chuseok: poll
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating was recorded slightly above 30 percent in a national poll conducted just before the Chuseok fall harvest holiday, a poll showed Saturday.
In a two-day poll conducted by Korea Research on 1,001 adults from Wednesday, Yoon's approval rating stood at 30.4 percent, while his disapproval rating was recorded at 63.6 percent. Six percent said they were uncertain of their assessments.
In terms of age group, 57.3 percent of those aged 70 and above favored Yoon's job handling, whereas 35.6 percent in the same group disapproved. The rate of Yoon's disapproval was larger compared with the approval in all other age groups.
Those who support Yoon mostly cited his decisiveness and principled vision, while those who disapprove pointed toward his lack of political experience.
In terms of party favorability, the main opposition Democratic Party came first with 38.5 percent, followed by the ruling People Power Party and minor opposition Justice Party with 34.5 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.
Commissioned by MBC TV, the poll was conducted entirely through mobile phone interviews. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
