Military reports 314 new COVID-19 cases
14:29 September 11, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 314 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday amid the continued spread of the virus at barracks, the defense ministry said.
The new infections included 205 individuals from the Army, 49 from the Air Force and 21 from the Navy, the ministry said, adding that the latest cases brought the total caseload among service members here to 270,501.
Currently, 3,461 military personnel are under treatment, it added.
