Right-handed sluggers added to KBO's 40th anniversary team

Jang, a five-time Golden Glove winner, set numerous "firsts" milestones in his 19-year career, spent entirely with the Eagles. He was the first player to hit 300 career home runs in league history and the first position player to win back-to-back regular season MVP awards, doing so in 1991 and 1992. He was also the first to have at least 30 home runs, 100 RBIs and 100 runs scored in a single season, and the first KBO player to reach 1,000 RBIs and 1,000 runs scored.

