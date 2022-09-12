Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will depart for Britain next week to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on a trip that will also take him to New York for the U.N. General Assembly and Canada for a bilateral visit, his office said Monday.
Yoon will attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, the office said. Earlier, Yoon expressed his condolences over the passing of the queen, who died last Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.
Yoon will then travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly and deliver a keynote speech on Sept. 20 in which he is expected to reiterate his call for the denuclearization of North Korea, according to his office.
On its sidelines, Yoon could hold bilateral summits with the United States and Japan, officials said.
