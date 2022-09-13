Go to Contents
06:55 September 13, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Queen Elizabeth II makes 'final journey' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Queen Elizabeth II makes final journey as world mourns (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'The queen, solid as rock with dedicated determination throughout 70 years' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to urge N.K. denuclearization in first U.N. General Assembly address (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea legalizes 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea legalizes 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea leaves nuclear strike option open in all situations (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Young people shackled by debt (Hankyoreh)
-- Increasing use of 'medical reimbursement insurance' in beauty-related treatments poses problems (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Audit of mega school project kicks off (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nearly zero quality defects at Siemens' smart factory (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- World reacts to North's nuclear strike law (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon plans to travel to Britain ahead of visits to U.S., Canada (Korea Herald)
-- Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh (Korea Times)
(END)

