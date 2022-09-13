Lee Jung-jae wins best drama actor at Emmys
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae was awarded best drama series actor for his performance in the global TV sensation "Squid Game" at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
At the ceremony for the 74th edition at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (U.S. time), Lee was named Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series, beating Jason Bateman from "Ozark," Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from "Succession," Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" and Adam Scott from "Severance."
Lee became the first South Korean actor to win an Emmy, one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment.
In "Squid Game," Lee plays the role of Gi-hun, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man drawn to a mysterious competition of traditional Korean kids' games that reward the only survivor with 45.6 billion won (US$33 million) in prize money.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)