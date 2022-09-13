(LEAD) Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
(ATTN: ADDS comments in last 3 paras; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was awarded best director for a drama series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first to win in the category for a non-English series.
Hwang, who produced, wrote and directed the global sensation survival drama, took home the prize of Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series for the Netflix series' first episode, "Red Light, Green Light," at the ceremony for the 74th edition at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (U.S. time).
He was competing with Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of "Succession," Ben Stiller of "Severance," Jason Bateman of "Ozark," and Karyn Kusama of "Yellowjackets."
It is the first time that a non-English TV series has earned an Emmy, the most coveted honor in the U.S. TV industry, for its director.
Hwang thanked the global streaming platform Netflix for opening up the door to his all-Korean show and giving an unprecedented opportunity to access global audiences outside Korea.
"I believe I have to say we've made all history together," he said in an acceptance speech. "I truly hope 'Squid Game' won't be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys, and I also hope this won't be my last Emmy, either."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)