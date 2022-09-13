(LEAD) La Liga midfielder Lee Kang-in back on nat'l team for World Cup tuneups

"He has some specific features. All of us know that he's a player that's really good in the offensive process, due to his technical quality and the way he takes decisions," Bento said. "And of course, he's a player that should improve his characteristic in the defensive process. But it's not most important for us to put too much focus on one player. We must focus on what we can do as a team and think what each player can do for the team."