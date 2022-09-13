(LEAD) PPP names emergency committee members

Go to Contents
September 13, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) announced members of its new emergency committee Tuesday, completing transition to a new leadership amid an ongoing dispute with former party leader Lee Jun-seok.

Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk announced the nine emergency committee members, including Reps. Kim Sang-hoon and Jeong Jeom-sig as well as Joo Ki-hwan, a former investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors Office known as a close aide to President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Joo, however, turned down the offer before an official appointment. His seat instead went to Rep. Jun Joo-hyae. The appointments were endorsed at a national committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments came one day before a Seoul court holds a hearing on an injunction suit that former PPP leader Lee filed against Chung's leadership. The PPP has requested the court to postpone the hearing.

The PPP formed the new emergency committee after the same court ruled in favor of Lee last month in an earlier injunction suit filed against the previous emergency committee.

Rep. Chung Jin-suk, the interim chief of the ruling People Power Party, talks to the press at the National Assembly on Sept. 13, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

