(2nd LD) PPP names emergency committee members
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) announced members of its new emergency committee Tuesday, completing transition to a new leadership amid an ongoing dispute with former party leader Lee Jun-seok.
Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk announced the nine emergency committee members, including Reps. Kim Sang-hoon and Jeong Jeom-sig as well as Joo Ki-hwan, a former investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors Office known as a close aide to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Joo, however, turned down the offer before an official appointment. His seat instead went to Rep. Jun Joo-hyae. The appointments were endorsed at a national committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The appointments came ahead of a Seoul court's hearing on an injunction suit that former PPP leader Lee filed against Chung's leadership. The hearing had originally been scheduled for Wednesday but has been pushed back to Sept. 28 at the request of the PPP.
The PPP formed the new emergency committee after the same court ruled in favor of Lee last month in an earlier injunction suit filed against the previous emergency committee.
