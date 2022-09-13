Yonhap News Summary
PPP names emergency committee members
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) announced members of its new emergency committee Tuesday, completing transition to a new leadership amid an ongoing dispute with former party leader Lee Jun-seok.
Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk announced the nine emergency committee members, including Reps. Kim Sang-hoon and Jeong Jeom-sig as well as Joo Ki-hwan, a former investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors Office known as a close aide to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
SEOUL -- "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was awarded best director for a drama series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.
Hwang, who produced, wrote and directed the global sensation survival drama, took home the prize of Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series for the Netflix series' first episode, "Red Light, Green Light," at the ceremony for the 74th edition at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (U.S. time).
S. Korea seeks to introduce tighter rules to improve fiscal health
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it will push to introduce fiscal rules that would mandate a sharp drop in the deficit in case the national debt exceeds 60 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
The move came in line with the Yoon Suk-yeol government's push to implement a belt-tightening policy as part of effort to improve the country's financial soundness following years of expansionary fiscal spending.
Ex-President Lee to file for extension of imprisonment suspension
SEOUL -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who has been out of prison for health problems, plans to file a request with the prosecution that the suspension of his prison sentence be extended, a lawyer said Tuesday.
Lee was released from prison in late June after the prosecution suspended his 17-year prison sentence for three months due to chronic illnesses, including diabetes. The suspension is scheduled to expire later this month.
S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry warned Tuesday that North Korea's attempt to use nuclear weapons would lead to its "self-destruction," responding to Pyongyang's recent codification of an apparently assertive nuclear policy.
Col. Moon Hong-sik, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, issued the warning after the North promulgated a law on its nuclear policy on Thursday last week that hinted at the possibility of the regime launching a preemptive nuclear strike in a contingency.
(LEAD) Exports down, trade deficit widens during first 10 days of Sept.
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 16.6 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September due mainly to fewer working days over the Chuseok holiday, with its trade deficit widening on high energy costs, data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$16.25 billion in the Sept. 1-10 period, compared with $19.48 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases bounced back to surpass 50,000 on Tuesday after reporting a steady decline last week.
The country reported 57,309 new COVID-19 infections, including 272 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,099,134, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) La Liga midfielder Lee Kang-in back on nat'l team for World Cup tuneups
SEOUL -- In-form RCD Mallorca midfielder Lee Kang-in was named to the South Korean men's national football team Tuesday ahead of two World Cup tuneup matches in September, settling a debate over his standing in international play ahead of the big tournament.
Lee, 21, last played for head coach Paulo Bento and the Taeguk Warriors in March 2021.
