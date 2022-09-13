N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Tuesday called for increased cooperation among developing countries in order to scrap what it claims to be an "old and unfair" international economic order devised by the U.S. and the West.
The North made the call in a note posted on the website of its foreign ministry, marking the U.N. Day for South-South cooperation on Sept. 12 meant to underline the importance of cooperation among people and countries in the global South.
"In the past, the socio-economic growth and progress in the developing countries were hindered considerably by the old international economic order devised by the U.S. and the West to serve their interests," the English-language post read. "Strengthening South-South cooperation is the way out for the developing countries to abolish the old and unfair international economic order and to cast off political and economic yoke of the U.S. and the West."
"Our Republic, as in the past so in the future, will make every effort to further strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations with all the developing countries across the world," it added.
