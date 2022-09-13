E-commerce giant Coupang denies rumors over sale of online food delivery platform
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. on Tuesday denied rumors that it is selling its online food delivery platform Coupang Eats.
"The rumors about the sale of Coupang Eats are completely groundless," the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth said in a statement, adding it has not had any related discussions or plans in motion.
The statement came after a local media outlet reported Coupang has been seeking to sell the delivery platform over the past several months.
The report also said the company was planning to send out a request for proposal (RFP) to a slew of potential buyers.
The company said Coupang Eats has continuously made investments to provide the best experience for customers, adding that it will take stern measures, including legal actions, against circulation of false information related to the company.
