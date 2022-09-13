KBO's regular season to end Oct. 8
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The 2022 regular season in the top South Korean baseball league will end Oct. 8, with dozens of games rained out earlier in the year to be made up over the final two weeks of the campaign.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) unveiled the makeup scheduled for 50 canceled games Tuesday. The regularly-scheduled portion of the season ends Sept. 23, and those 50 games will take place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8.
Though the postseason schedule has not yet been set, it typically starts two days after the end of the regular season.
If games between Tuesday and Sunday this week are canceled due to inclement weather, teams will play that as part of a doubleheader if they are scheduled to meet again after Sept. 24. If the teams involved aren't scheduled to play each other after Sept. 24, then the canceled games will be made up as a single game at a later date.
Different rules will be in place if games played after next Tuesday are rained out.
If the two involved clubs are scheduled to meet the very next day after the rainout, then the canceled game will be part of a doubleheader on that day. If they aren't set to meet the day after the cancellation, then the lost game will be made up in a doubleheader in the clubs' next matchup. If the teams aren't scheduled to meet the rest of the season after the rainout, then the canceled game will be made up at a later date.
The first game of a doubleheader will start at 3 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays, with the second game to follow at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
However, if the weekday opener ends past 6 p.m. and the weekend opener finishes later than 4:30 p.m., then the second game will begin 30 minutes after the end of the first leg.
The KBO also said lost regular season games will be made up during the postseason if the games are between non-playoff teams.
