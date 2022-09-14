Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:59 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 8 Air Force officers, others indicted over suicide of servicewoman who suffered sexual abuse (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. inflation law affects S. Korea chip, auto, bio sectors (Segye Times)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Squid Game' wins at Emmys for first time as non-English TV series (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor win Emmys (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk make history at Emmys (Korea Herald)
-- 'Squid Game' heralds new era in global entertainment industry (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK