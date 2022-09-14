Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 8 Air Force officers, others indicted over suicide of servicewoman who suffered sexual abuse (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. inflation law affects S. Korea chip, auto, bio sectors (Segye Times)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor make history at Emmys (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Squid Game' wins at Emmys for first time as non-English TV series (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'Squid Game' director, actor win Emmys (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Lee Jung-jae, Hwang Dong-hyuk make history at Emmys (Korea Herald)
-- 'Squid Game' heralds new era in global entertainment industry (Korea Times)
