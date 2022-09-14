(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 14)

Against this backdrop, South Korea needs to step up its security alliance with the U.S. to deal with mounting nuclear threats from the North. The two allies are expected to hold an Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG) meeting in Washington, D.C, Friday. They should work out effective measures against the North's nuclear blackmail. The Yoon Suk-yeol administration must map out a new strategy as the North has virtually rejected its "audacious initiative" to provide Pyongyang with generous assistance in exchange for starting denuclearization.

