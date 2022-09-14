Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Rain 10

Incheon 28/21 Rain 10

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 26/19 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 25/20 Sunny 70

Jeonju 30/20 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/24 Rain 60

Daegu 28/20 Sunny 20

Busan 28/22 Sunny 20

(END)

