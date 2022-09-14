Go to Contents
Apple to open 4th retail store in S. Korea this month

10:06 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. said Wednesday it plans to open its fourth retail store in South Korea later this month, expanding its presence in the country to compete with local rival Samsung Electronics Co.

Named "Apple Jamsil," the store will open at Lotte World Mall in Seoul's southeastern neighborhood of Jamsil on Sept. 24, the company said. Apple's Korean website opened a special menu announcing the store's opening.

Apple opened its first South Korean store in Seoul's posh southern district of Gangnam in January 2018, followed by two more Seoul stores in Yeouido and Myeongdong in February of 2021 and this past April, respectively.

This photo provided by Apple Inc. on Sept. 14, 2022, shows its yet-opened fourth South Korean retail store at Lotte World Mall in southeastern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

