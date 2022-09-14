Yoon moves to appoint prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked the National Assembly again on Wednesday to send confirmation hearing reports for the prosecutor general and antitrust regulator chief nominees, signaling his intent to appoint them before he leaves for Britain this weekend.
Yoon's request came as the main opposition Democratic Party has refused to adopt hearing reports for prosecutor general nominee Lee One-seok and nominee for Fair Trade Commission chief Han Ki-jeong even though the legal deadline has passed, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"This is the 10th time since the start of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration that a report has not been adopted following a confirmation hearing due to the opposition of the Democratic Party," Lee said during a press briefing.
"There is concern that refusing to adopt the report even past the legal deadline could be seen as senseless delaying of state affairs," he added. "Criticizing delayed appointments while not cooperating at all in the government's appointments could be seen as the Democratic Party's self-criticism."
Lee urged the National Assembly once again to swiftly adopt the reports.
The initial deadline was Tuesday, and Yoon asked that the reports be sent by Thursday.
"If the Democratic Party refuses to cooperate until the end, there's a high possibility President Yoon will appoint the two nominees before he departs for his overseas trip on Sunday," a senior presidential official said, referring to Yoon's upcoming trip to London, New York and Canada.
