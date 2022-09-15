Korean-language dailies

-- Google, Meta fined record 100 bln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Won plunges, stocks seesaw amid expectation of U.S. 'ultra step' (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. prices hit financial markets hard; exchange rate falls even past 1,390 won (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. ultra shock leads to 'black Wednesday' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Financial markets sway again at U.S. inflation shock (Segye Times)

-- Exchange rate leaps at horror of U.S. ultra step (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. inflation shock hits again; won's value nears 1,400 against dollar (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Yellow envelope act' only needs response from National Assembly (Hankyoreh)

-- Politics lost in Yeouido as everything goes to court (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Won's value falls below 1,390 amid horror of U.S. ultra step (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't seeks accountability from private business for 'typhoon damage' (Korea Economic Daily)

