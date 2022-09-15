(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 15)

GlobalWafers, the world's third-largest silicon wafer manufacturer, announced in June that it would build a semiconductor wafer factory in Sherman, Texas, at the cost of $5 billion. The company is said to have considered South Korea as a site for its new factory. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo at the time reportedly contacted its chief executive in June and persistently persuaded the CEO to invest in the US. Secretary Raimondo is said to have promised to reduce factory construction cost to the South Korean level, which was about a third of that in the US. Naturally, GlobalWafers leveraged into the subsidies on offer from the new CHIPS Act.