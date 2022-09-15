(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 15)

South Korea has become one of Asia's cultural powerhouses in a matter of 20 years. However, this must be the new beginning, not the end. What's urgently needed then is to create an ecological system in which movie and drama professionals can raise the value of their works and nurture new actors instead of relying on only a few major actors. In this regard, it's certainly time to give big rounds of applause to the unknown actors and staff who dedicated themselves to the seamless production of "Squid Game."

(END)