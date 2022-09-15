Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/20 Sunny 10

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 10

Gwangju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/25 Rain 60

Daegu 27/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK