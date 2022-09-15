Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 September 15, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 10
Incheon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/20 Sunny 10
Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 10
Gwangju 31/23 Cloudy 20
Jeju 29/25 Rain 60
Daegu 27/21 Sunny 20
Busan 28/23 Cloudy 20
(END)