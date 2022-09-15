Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #PM-Abe funeral

PM to head for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral

09:39 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will visit Japan later this month to attend a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.

Han and Chung Jin-suk, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party who doubles as the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, will lead the South Korean delegation for Abe's funeral on Sept. 27, the office said.

During the visit, Han plans to meet Japan's political and business leaders, as well as Korean residents in Japan, it said.

Abe was assassinated in the Japanese city of Nara in July during a campaign speech.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Sept. 13, 2022, via video link with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK