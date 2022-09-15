Mother of two children found dead in New Zealand nabbed in South Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month was apprehended in South Korea on Thursday, police said.
The woman, known as a South Korean-born New Zealand citizen in her 40s, was arrested at an apartment in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the National Police Agency said.
Local police had tracked down the woman at the request of New Zealand police after the remains of the two children believed to have been killed in 2018 at ages 7 and 10, respectively, were found on Aug. 11 in suitcases bought by a resident of Auckland, New Zealand, at an auction.
New Zealand police then launched a manhunt after presuming the woman as the mother of the two children and their murder suspect.
The woman born in South Korea is said to have acquired New Zealand nationality after her immigration and her husband previously died of a disease there.
Police plan to transfer the woman to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in preparation for an extradition screening by the Seoul High Court.
