Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet

10:32 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police have arrested a man in his 30s for killing a 20-something female subway attendant at the public toilet of a subway station in central Seoul, officials said Thursday.

Police apprehended the man at the ladies' toilet in Sindang Station on Line No. 2 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, some 15 minutes after the woman was killed.

The man allegedly followed her while she was patrolling the ladies' toilet and killed her with a weapon.

She was moved to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead.

Having been injured on his hand during the crime, the man received medical treatment before being put into a police detention facility, according to the officials.

Police plan to file for an arrest warrant for him after looking into the motive of the crime.

This photo shows the Sindang subway station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

