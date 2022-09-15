With dream realized, PGA Tour rookie determined to stay on big circuit
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Kim Seong-hyeon has realized his lifelong dream of reaching the PGA Tour. Set to make his debut this week, Kim says his biggest goal now is to stay on the big tour as long as he can.
"Everything is going to be new to me, and my focus early in the season will be on trying to make adjustments as well as I can," Kim said in an interview with the PGA Tour, which released the script Thursday. "Ultimately, my goal is to keep my tour card for next season."
Kim's first PGA Tour appearance will come this week at the 2022-23 season opener, the Fortinet Championship, in Napa, California.
"I've wanted to play on the PGA Tour since I was a kid. I've long admired the players I've watched on television," Kim said. "It means so much to me to be playing on the tour like this."
Kim, 23, earned his PGA Tour membership by finishing 12th in the points standings during the regular season of the developmental Korn Ferry Tour. After each season, the top 25 players in the Korn Ferry Tour points grab their PGA Tour cards for the following campaign. Kim was one of two South Koreans to reach the big tour via that route this fall, joining former PGA Tour veteran An Byeong-hun.
To maintain their tour cards, players must finish inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Kim had four international victories, including the 2020 Korea PGA Championship, before making his way to the United States for the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
After joining the U.S. circuit, Kim posted three top-three finishes in his first seven Korn Ferry appearances. Kim had already clinched his PGA Tour membership by early May before that status became official at the end of the Korn Ferry regular season in August.
In 22 Korn Ferry tournaments, Kim had five top-10s, including a pair of runner-up finishes.
"I think I was able to grow as a golfer by competing with a lot of great players on the Korn Ferry Tour," Kim said. "I think it has shown in my game. I haven't really changed much while preparing for the PGA Tour. I've been playing well of late, and I just want to maintain that form."
At the Fortinet Championship, Kim will be among four South Korean players. One, former PGA Tour winner Noh Seung-yul, is a surprise entry after passing through the Monday qualifier.
He was traveling to California with his wife when an opportunity to enter the qualifier came up. Noh, who lost his PGA Tour card after last season and will be on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, took his chance and earned his spot in the field the hard way.
"I am happy to be playing in the season opener," said Noh, who had been on the PGA Tour since 2012. "It's going to be a good opportunity for me to prepare for the new season."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)