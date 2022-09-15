S. Korea to beef up bird flu quarantine measures ahead of winter
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Thursday it will step up quarantine efforts against avian influenza in the wake of its fast spread overseas and chances of the transmission here by migratory birds in winter.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs decided to designate a special quarantine period starting October through February, as the number of highly pathogenic bird flu cases in the first eight months of this year surged 88.4 percent on-year to come to 5,355 around the world.
In particular, outbreaks in Europe jumped 82.1 percent on-year, the ministry said, calling for high alert as migratory birds start their journey in late fall.
The United States also culled some 41 million poultry from January through August, as it reported bird flu cases from 39 states, though it did not log any infections last year, according to the ministry.
"We've seen a surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza cases, mostly H5N1 virus, in the world, and chances are the virus will be transmitted here through migratory birds from Siberia," the ministry said in a release.
Stronger antivirus steps would include the enhanced monitoring of poultry farms and habitats of wild birds, as well as extended vaccination and disinfection programs, according to ministry officials.
During last year's winter season from November, South Korea saw a total of 46 bid flu cases at local farms, with the latest case being reported in early March this year.
