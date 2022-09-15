Seoul shares up in late Thurs. morning trade
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.22 percent higher in the late Thursday morning session, extending a mix of gains and losses following the market being rattled a day earlier over soaring U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 5.26 points to 2,416.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped about 0.2 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 0.7 percent.
Battery makers gained ground, with top player LG Energy Solution advancing 1.7 percent and Samsung SDI jumping 1.3 percent.
Cosmetics firms trended higher. AmorePacific soared more than 3 percent, and LG Household & Health Care gained nearly 4 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,394.90 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 4 won from Wednesday's close.
