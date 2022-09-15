Military reports 1,020 more COVID-19 cases
14:07 September 15, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,020 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 273,368, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 762 from the Army, 111 from the Air Force, 64 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 47 from the Navy and 33 from the Marine Corps.
There were also two cases from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,631 military personnel are under treatment.
