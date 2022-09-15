China's top legislator to visit LG's research hub in Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, will visit LG Group's massive research and development (R&D) complex in western Seoul this week, sources said Thursday, as part of his visit to South Korea for meetings with Seoul's top officials.
Li, China's third-highest-ranking official and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, is set to arrive in Seoul on Thursday afternoon to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol and National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
Li and his delegation are scheduled to take a tour of LG Sciencepark early Friday, where the R&D units of LG Group's nine affiliates including electronics, chemicals and telecommunications services as well as the group's partner firms and startups are located. Kwon Bong-seok, LG Corp's vice chairman, will guide the tour.
The one million-square-meter hub opened in 2018 and some 20,000 people work there.
Li is reportedly to visit LG Innovation Gallery inside the complex to get a first-hand view of LG's future technologies, innovations and core products.
Li's visit to Seoul marks the first one by China's top legislator since former legislator Zhang Dejiang's 2015 trip.
In July, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a stop at the R&D complex where she emphasized deeper economic cooperation between Seoul and Washington to address supply chain vulnerabilities.
