Main opposition chairman Lee's son questioned over gambling, sex purchase allegations

16:20 September 15, 2022

SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police have questioned the elder son of Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), over suspicions raised during the presidential election that he illegally gambled and bought sex services, officials said Thursday.

The 30-year-old son, Dong-ho, has been accused of having illegally gambled on an internet card game site on several occasions between early 2019 and late 2021 and purchased sex services.

As the allegations emerged late last year while Lee was running as the DP's presidential candidate, he apologized and confirmed the son joined the gambling site and wrote on its bulletin board.

Conservative YouTubers subsequently filed a criminal complaint against the son late last year.

On Wednesday morning, the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police questioned him late into the night. It was unknown whether he admitted to the charges or if the police plan to summon him for further questioning.

This file photo shows Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung bowing deeply in an apology over allegations involving his son. (Yonhap)

