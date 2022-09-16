(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 16)

Diplomacy is becoming more important than ever as the global geopolitical situation is changing rapidly. South Korea is facing a dilemma not least because of the escalating great power rivalry between the U.S. and China. The country finds it ever more difficult to strike a balance between the U.S., its security ally, and China, its largest trading partner for economic growth. Making matters worse, the U.S. is trying hard to protect its economic interests, even at the sacrifice of those of its allies.