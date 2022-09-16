Korean-language dailies

-- Unguarded stalker kills female colleague at subway station (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Stalking leads to another murder (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Made in America' plan jolts S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-Japan summit in New York to discuss wartime history issues (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon, Kishida to meet at U.N. (Segye Times)

-- Powerful opposition party proposes bill that could instigate illegal labor strikes (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan to hold first summit in 33 months (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Another murder by stalker in central Seoul (Hankyoreh)

-- Patagonia founder gives away entire company to fight climate change (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Powerful opposition party proposes bill that could 'instigate labor strikes' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't puts brakes on soaring foreign exchange rate (Korea Economic Daily)

