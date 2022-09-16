Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Unguarded stalker kills female colleague at subway station (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Stalking leads to another murder (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Made in America' plan jolts S. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea-Japan summit in New York to discuss wartime history issues (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Kishida to meet at U.N. (Segye Times)
-- Powerful opposition party proposes bill that could instigate illegal labor strikes (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan to hold first summit in 33 months (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Another murder by stalker in central Seoul (Hankyoreh)
-- Patagonia founder gives away entire company to fight climate change (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Powerful opposition party proposes bill that could 'instigate labor strikes' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't puts brakes on soaring foreign exchange rate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- WHO chief says end of COVID-19 pandemic 'in sight' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung Electronics targets zero-carbon transition by 2050 (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon to hold summit with Kishida, Biden at UN next week (Korea Times)
