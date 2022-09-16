Won falls to new yearly low amid woes over Fed's tightening, economic uncertainty

The local currency was trading at 1,396.1 won per dollar as of 9:50 a.m., down 2.4 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to as low as 1,399.0 won at one point, flirting with the 1,400 level that has not been breached since March 31, 2009, when it dived to 1,422.0 won in intraday trading.