Auto exports jump 36 pct in August on popularity of eco-friendly cars
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's car exports jumped 35.9 percent on-year in August on brisk global demand for eco-friendly cars, data showed Friday.
The value of outbound shipments of automobiles came to US$4.12 billion last month, the largest ever figure for any August, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
In terms of volume, a total of 168,155 vehicles were sold last month, up 29.1 percent from the previous year, it added.
Rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles led the overall growth.
The export value of eco-friendly cars surged 45.7 percent on-year in August to $1.22 billion, marking the 20th consecutive month of on-year growth. A total of 40,215 units were sold last month, up 47 percent from the previous year, the data showed.
Eco-friendly cars accounted for 29.6 percent of the country's total car exports in terms of value in August, according to the data.
