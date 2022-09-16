Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #prosecutor general #antitrust regulator

Yoon appoints new prosecutor general, chief antitrust regulator

11:39 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday appointed the new prosecutor general and chief antitrust regulator.

The appointments of Lee One-seok as prosecutor general and Han Ki-jeong as chief of the Fair Trade Commission came after the National Assembly missed two deadlines to adopt confirmation hearing reports for the nominees amid objections from the main opposition Democratic Party.

Parliamentary consent is not required for the appointment of senior officials other than the prime minister.

Lee and Han are the 12th and 13th people, respectively, to be appointed without either a confirmation hearing or the adoption of a confirmation hearing report since the launch of the Yoon administration in May.

Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work Friday that he planned to appoint the two later in the day.

"The government's formation has been long delayed, and I believe the people have already made their decisions on these people's qualifications and competence through the confirmation hearings," he said.

Yoon later presented letters of appointment to both officials at the presidential office.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) poses for a photo with new Prosecutor General Lee One-seok after presenting him with a letter of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 16, 2022. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) poses for a photo with Han Ki-jeong, new head of the Fair Trade Commission, after presenting him with a letter of appointment at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 16, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK