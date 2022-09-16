S. Korean baseball legends ready to put on power display at MLB home run derby

Former second baseman Jeong Keun-woo, a member of the Dodgers in the derby, had 121 home runs in his 16-year career that ended in 2020. He reached over double digits in homers just four times, but the 39-year-old said he can be competitive in the hybrid derby, in which the stadium will be scaled down from traditional settings, with 280 to 320 feet from home plate to center.