Military reports 616 more COVID-19 cases
14:21 September 16, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 616 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 273,975, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 465 from the Army, 73 from the Air Force, 32 from the Navy and 27 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 18 from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,563 military personnel are under treatment.
