Lawmakers call for beefing up protection of stalking victims
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties put forth a bill aimed at better protecting stalking victims Friday, two days after the gruesome murder of a subway worker by a colleague inside a Seoul subway station restroom.
The 20-something victim was killed inside a ladies' restroom at Sindang Station on Line 2 on Wednesday after being stalked by the suspect for years.
The bill, proposed by lawmakers, including Rep. Jung Choun-sook of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), designates the gender ministry as the key agency to care for stalking victims and sets out comprehensive measures, such as legal, medical and economic support for the victims.
"We should swiftly lay the legal grounds for a comprehensive system to protect victims and prevent stalking crimes, such as establishing and running a facility for victims, preventing secondary victimization and carrying out preventive education sessions," Jung said during a parliamentary gender equality committee meeting.
During Friday's meeting, which began with a moment of silence to mourn the subway worker, lawmakers grilled the gender ministry for its lackluster response to the murder and similar crimes.
"It is essential to change structural factors to prevent crimes. Suggesting measures after the crime, such as providing consultation sessions and legal support, is equivalent to neglecting stalking crimes," Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party said.
Rep. Kim Mi-ae of the ruling People Power Party urged the gender ministry to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to better protect victims.
"I understand it is not something that the gender ministry can handle alone. The ministry should review its protection system for stalking and dating abuse victims with the police, prosecution and the court," Kim said.
Some, however, criticized how the Yoon Suk-yeol government and the ruling party have been pushing to abolish the gender ministry in line with his presidential campaign pledge.
"Every single participant here is talking about strengthening the ministry's role rather than abolishing it," DP Rep. Yoo Jung-ju said. "This is a black comedy."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)