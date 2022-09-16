Go to Contents
National Assembly speaker pays respects to Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ

15:11 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Friday paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ, saying South Koreans remember the queen's "love" and "interest" in the country

Kim visited the British Embassy in Seoul and expressed deep condolences for the British people and the royal family after the queen's death.

"I hope the queen, who has put in efforts to improve the bilateral ties between South Korea and Britain, will rest in peace," Kim wrote on the visitors' book.

Kim also met with British Ambassador Colin James Crooks.

The ambassador said it is an honor to have South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend the queen's funeral in person next week, adding Kim should also visit Britain soon as part of efforts to advance ties between the two countries.

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo pays his respects to Queen Elizabeth Ⅱ at the British Embassy in central Seoul on Sept. 16, 2022, in this photo provided by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

