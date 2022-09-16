Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Sept. 12 -- N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
13 -- N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'
14 -- Vice unification minister voices strong regret over N. Korea's nuclear drive
S. Korean, U.S. officials discuss missile defense capabilities against N. Korea
15 -- S. Korea still waiting for N. Korea to accept offer of talks on separated families: official
16 -- N. Korea accuses Japan of 'nullifying' 2002 joint declaration
N. Korea holds 1st national meeting of judicial officials since 2017
