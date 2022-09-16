Go to Contents
(LEAD) KAI signs follow-up contract with Poland to export 48 FA-50 fighters

21:51 September 16, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft maker, signed a US$3 billion contract with Poland on Friday to follow up on an earlier basic deal to export 48 FA-50 fighter jets, Seoul's arms procurement agency said.

KAI inked the "executive" contract with Warsaw's Armament Agency as a follow-up to the "framework" contract signed in July to supply the fighters to the European country, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Two Korean firms, Hyundai Rotem Co. and Hanwha Defense, have already signed the executive contracts -- worth US$5.76 billion in total -- to supply 180 K2 tanks in the 2022-25 period and 212 K9 self-propelled howitzers in the 2022-26 period, respectively.

All three executive contracts are follow-up arrangements to the "framework" contracts in July that set the basic contours of the export deals.

This file photo, taken Oct. 20, 2021, shows a FA-50 light attack aircraft flying over Seongnam, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Kang Goo-young (R), CEO of Korea Aerospace Industries, and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak shake hands after signing an agreement to implement an earlier deal for KAI's provision of 48 FA-50 fighter jets to Poland, during a ceremony in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland, on Sept. 16, 2022, in this photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

