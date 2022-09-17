Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 September 17, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/23 Rain 20

Incheon 28/22 Rain 10

Suwon 30/22 Rain 20

Cheongju 32/23 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/23 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 30/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 28/24 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/22 Cloudy 30

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 30

(END)

