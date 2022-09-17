Go to Contents
Military reports 465 more COVID-19 cases

15:12 September 17, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 465 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 274,439, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 302 from the Army, 72 from the Air Force, 16 from the Navy and 42 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 30 new infections from the Marine Corps, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.

Currently, 3,653 military personnel are under treatment.

A soldier gets tested for COVID-19 at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken March 26, 2022. (Yonhap)

