2 candidates to compete for floor leadership in ruling PPP
17:59 September 17, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two candidates on Saturday announced their bids for the floor leadership in the ruling People Power Party (PPP).
Rep. Joo Ho-young and Rep. Lee Yong-ho will compete in a vote to select the floor leader slated for Monday, according to the PPP.
Joo is a five-term lawmaker who had served as the party's floor leader in 2020, and Lee is a second-term lawmaker.
The winner will replace incumbent Kweon Seong-dong, who offered his resignation earlier this month amid the PPP's leadership turmoil over its ousted chair, Lee Jun-seok.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword