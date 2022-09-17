Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #ruling party #floor leader

2 candidates to compete for floor leadership in ruling PPP

17:59 September 17, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Two candidates on Saturday announced their bids for the floor leadership in the ruling People Power Party (PPP).

Rep. Joo Ho-young and Rep. Lee Yong-ho will compete in a vote to select the floor leader slated for Monday, according to the PPP.

Joo is a five-term lawmaker who had served as the party's floor leader in 2020, and Lee is a second-term lawmaker.

The winner will replace incumbent Kweon Seong-dong, who offered his resignation earlier this month amid the PPP's leadership turmoil over its ousted chair, Lee Jun-seok.

The undated file photos show Rep. Joo Ho-young (L) and Rep. Lee Yong-ho. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK