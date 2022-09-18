Go to Contents
Hyundai E&C wins 1.9 tln-won railway deal in Philippines

10:04 September 18, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., South Korea's leading builder, said Sunday it has received a 1.9 trillion-won (US$1.4 billion) railway order in the Philippines.

Hyundai E&C will build a 56-kilometer railway connecting the capital city of Manila to the southern city of Calamba in the next six years, the company said in a statement.

The company said it recently received notification that it was awarded the order from the Philippine Department of Transportation.

The corporate logo of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Yonhap)


