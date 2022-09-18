Ex-U.S. Open champion looking for fresh start at WTA Korea Open

"I would obviously love to win a title, and to be honest, I think that it doesn't matter at what level. I think now just playing a lot of matches is something that I could really benefit from," she said. "I know that I was meant to go through the development year at some stage, and I completely skipped it last year, so I know that I need to do the hard yards now. And it's sort of payback for winning the U.S. Open with very little practice or work."