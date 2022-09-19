Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III
By Lee Haye-ah
LONDON, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday attended a reception in London hosted by King Charles III and expressed his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his office said.
Yoon, who arrived with first lady Kim Keon-hee in London earlier in the day, attended the reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the queen's state funeral Monday.
Yoon personally expressed his condolences to King Charles, who thanked the president for traveling to London to mourn his mother's death, according to the presidential office.
Yoon also met with other leaders attending the reception, including British Prime Minister Liz Truss, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, and exchanged views on major issues, it said.
Yoon was initially scheduled to visit a Korean War memorial to honor British troops who fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 conflict, and pay his respects at the coffin of the queen at Westminster Hall.
Both events were canceled due to scheduling issues amid heavy traffic in the city.
