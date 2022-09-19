Korean-language dailies

-- Why falling housing prices cannot be felt (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kimchi crisis begins on surging prices of cabbage, radish (Kookmin Daily)

-- No. of S. Korean firms among global top 1,000 companies falls to 12 from 25 in 5 yrs, none newly enters the list (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says Moon obsessed with N. Korea, Seoul to prepare nuclear umbrella against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea, U.S. vow 'overwhelming' responses if N. Korea conducts nuclear attacks (Segye Times)

-- Yoon vows to mobilize a package of all possible means to curb N. Korean nuclear programs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 48 percent calls for reform of national pension, 43 percent prefers current status: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Loosened watch of stalkers causes greater damage (Hankyoreh)

-- "What if the stalker was taken into custody for probe," cried the victim's mom. (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Provincial education office gives free laptops to schools to only benefit foreign firm (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 56 percent of economic experts say S. Korean economy already entered 'stagflation tunnel' (Korea Economic Daily)

